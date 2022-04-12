Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. John Husted and mayors of Cleveland, Akron, Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, Lyndhurst, Pepper Pike, Solon, South Euclid, University Heights and Woodmere marked the date of April 12 with proclamations of an Education and Sharing Day in recognition of the 120th anniversary of the birth of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.
Schneerson, who was the leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, was born April 18, 1902, and died June 12, 1994.
The date was celebrated around the globe in tribute to the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s vision, guidance and leadership as well, according to a news release.
“Beginning with President Carter and every year thereafter, the collective and individual responsibility to education has been proclaimed on the date that corresponds to the 11th day of the Jewish month of Nissan (four days before Passover),” according to TheRebbe.org. “This is done in respect to the Rebbe’s tireless work spearheading this national focus on education, along with the towering personal example his life and teachings provide to direct and apply this educational emphasis.”
Chabad communities of Cleveland were set to present 120 mitzvahs April 12 because good deeds were Schneerson’s favored birthday gifts, according to a news release.
They were engaging in the following mitzvot:
• Handing out boxes of round matzah for the Passover seder (celebration);
• Gifting packets of two candles lit on Fridays to fill homes with the light of Shabbat;
• Conducting the Jewish wrapping of tefillin, reinforcing the ancient affirmation of faith in G-d – known as the Shema;
• In the greater Cleveland area, the mitzvah tank – an RV decorated and used to share positive deeds and energy with the public – was making stops April 12 to invite people to take part in a mitzvah or learn about one.
In addition, Friendship Circle of Cleveland was affixing 120 mezuzahs on people’s homes. And, in Cleveland, as part of a global initiative by the Chabad movement to create 1,210 institutions or programs over the next year in honor of the 120th birthday of the Rebbe, Rabbi Eli Shomer, associate development director at Friendship Circle, launched a program called Chassidic Brotherhood. It will involve weekly gatherings of men to discuss matters relating to spiritual and character development.
As part of the launch, Rabbi Yoseph Zaltzman of Toronto was planning to speak to men and women at 8:30 p.m. April 12 at Waxman Chabad Center, 2479 S. Green Road, Beachwood.