U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, along with U.S. Reps Joyce Beatty, D-Dayton; Shontel M. Brown, D-Cleveland; Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, and Tim Ryan, D-Niles, signed a letter to three Cabinet-level secretaries and the director of U.S. immigration expressing willingness to resettle Ukrainian refugees in Ohio.
The April 5 letter, addressed to Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken; Ur Jaddou, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security, and Xavier Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services, said the senator and congressmen “stand ready to work with you and Governor (Mike) DeWine to welcome Ukrainian refugees to Ohio, which is already home to a large community of Ukrainian-Americans.”
It continues, “Ohio has a long history of welcoming people fleeing war, famine, and genocide. In addition, Ohio’s Ukrainian community has deep roots dating back to the 1880s, when many Ukrainians began settling in the greater Cleveland area seeking better economic opportunities. Subsequent waves of migration caused by World War I, World War II, and Soviet rule saw more Ukrainians come to Northeast Ohio, this time seeking freedom and opportunity. In fact, Northeast Ohio is home to one of the largest Ukrainian populations in the country, home to approximately 50,000 Ohioans with Ukrainian ancestry.”
It speaks to the contributions of the Ukrainian-American community, including leadership in religious communities, political and community organizations, as well as, “organizing labor unions within their community, to helping to raise funds to open the first Ukrainian Embassy.”
The letter speaks of the contributions of Ohioans to help refugees as well.
“Ohio is already preparing to welcome people affected by the war with housing, jobs, and a convivial community,” the letter states. “Since the start of the conflict, Ohio has been a leader uniting Ohio’s refugee and resettlement organizations to better assist Ukrainians and prepare the region to welcome refugees. Ohio has worked together with nonprofits like Global Cleveland and US Together to collect medical supplies to send to Ukraine while connecting Ukrainians with medical help and safe passage out of Ukraine, and connecting families separated by Vladimir Putin’s illegal war. Other local partners have also contributed to the cause, with the Cleveland Clinic organizing and shipping medical supplies to Ukraine so doctors can treat their wounded.”
According to an April 6 news release, the lawmakers “helped secure” more than $4 billion in aid, specifically, $2.65 billion through the U.S. Agency for International Development’s International Disaster Assistance program to provide emergency food assistance, health care, and other urgent support, and $1.4 billion for Migration and Refugee Assistance to support refugees fleeing Ukraine.
