Starting next week, staff and faculty at 500 schools will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during a Jan. 28 press conference.
Those schools not yet scheduled to receive their COVID-19 vaccine will be notified by Jan. 29 as to when they can expect it.
The governor noted the state still has a limited supply of the vaccine and there isn’t enough to do every school in one week while also vaccinating older Ohioans. Vaccinations for schools are expected to last throughout the month of February.
The state plans to use 55,000 vaccines for school staff each week while using about 100,000 for older Ohioans.
Most school faculty and staff – including teachers, bus driver, cafeteria workers and custodians – will be vaccinated within seven days of the school receiving the vaccine.
All public school districts except one has pledged to return to hybrid or in-person learning by March 1.
As of Jan. 28, nearly 62% of the state’s school districts are back to fully in-person classes while 30% remain in hybrid classes and about 8% are fully remote.
The statewide curfew has been pushed back to 11 a.m. after the state stayed below 3,500 hospitalization for seven consecutive days.
Those numbers will be reassessed in two weeks to potentially move to a midnight curfew or eliminate the curfew completely.
If COVID-19 related hospitalizations begin to rise after the curfew has been modified, the Ohio Department of Health may reinstitute curfew safety measures.
Ohio has had 883,716 total cases of COVID-19 and 11,006 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 28.
The number of reported cases increased by 5,432 from Jan. 27.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 8,921,429. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 7.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 8%, according to data from Jan. 25.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 75 from Jan. 27. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 45,786 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,644 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 256, with 23 ICU admissions. There are currently 2,829 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 708 are in the ICU, and 469 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 764,480 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 87,999 of the cases, 5,402 hospitalizations and 1,162 deaths.
A total of 716,017 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 28. The state has not yet reported how many have received the second dose.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.