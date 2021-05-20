As rocket fire rained on Israel from Hamas in Gaza for the 10th consecutive day and the Israel Defense Forces retaliating, two professors with close ties to Israel were hoping for cease-fire.
“What I fear as someone who has family and has spent much time in Israel and loves Israel – Israel is losing its soul,” Avidan Cover, director of the Institute for Global Security Law and Policy, Frederick K. Cox International Law Center at Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 19.
“There’s no military solution,” Ori Yehudai, Schottenstein chair in Israel studies and assistant professor of history at The Ohio State University in Columbus, told the CJN May 18. “Hamas uses the tensions in Jerusalem to justify its current attacks on Israel.”
Since Hamas escalated tensions, the terrorist organization has fired more than 3,400 rockets into Israel, almost all of them aimed at civilians. Meanwhile, the Israel military has responded with pinpoint accuracy in an attempt to limit civilian casualties. And when it attempted to provide truckloads of humanitarian aid, terrorists fired at soldiers, injuring at least one.
Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a soldier, have been killed. At least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, with 1,620 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Yehudai said that while there are historical reasons for the conflicts, dating to the 19th century and reaching a climax during the Arab-Israeli War of 1948, and with Israel’s expanded territory in 1967, the current conflicts appear to stem from immediate events.
“Those tensions also spread to other cities in Israel, cities that are called mixed cities,” he said, adding that populations in those cities consist of both Israelis and Palestinians.
Cover said the intention by Israel to evict Palestinians in East Jerusalem and to further annex parts of it, former President Donald Trump’s administration’s decision to place the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and the Abraham Accords, may have all been seen by Palestinians as provocative measures.
“I think Israel has gotten quite comfortable and complacent with the Palestinian situation,” Cover said. “No one was paying attention to peace.”
While Cover said he hopes for a cease-fire, he also sees “no real viable proposal” to end the violence in a permanent way. “Meanwhile, people’s lives are being taken.”
While Cover called Israel an “occupying power,” he also said Palestinian leaders bear responsibility as well.
Both Israeli and Palestinian leaders are “in quagmires” with a fifth election nearing in Israel and Palestinians canceling elections, Cover said.
Tensions soared in recent weeks in east Jerusalem, which is claimed by both Israel and the Palestinians. At the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israel blocked off a popular gathering spot where Palestinians traditionally socialize at the end of their daylong fast. The move set off two weeks of clashes before Israel lifted the restrictions.
Palestinian worshipers clashed with Israeli police May 7 at the Al-Aqsa mosque, a major holy site sacred to Muslims and Jews.
Yehudai said when Hamas was formed in the 1980s as a foil to the Palestinian Liberation Organization, Israel initially enabled and encouraged its formation. Only later did Hamas stage violent opposition to Israel.
A complicating factor is that many Palestinians are also Israeli citizens, although they don’t enjoy the full benefits of Jewish Israeli citizens, Yehudai said. While they identify with the Palestinian struggle, they also aspire for integration into Israeli society.
“They became Israeli citizens, but they didn’t enjoy equality,” he said. “They became second-class citizens.”
Looking to the present and future, Yehudai, an Israel native who served in both the West Bank and Gaza in his IDF service, said, “A cease-fire would just end the killing – stop the suffering. For now, this is just an urgent need to stop the violence.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.