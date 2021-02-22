The Ohio Department of Public Safety has received reports of a possible scam being perpetrated on Ohioans from scammers claiming to be from Ohio Homeland Security, a division of the public safety department.
Ohio residents have reported receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be from OHS and informing the call recipients that their identity had been stolen, according to a Feb. 19 news release.
The caller ID on these calls indicated the calls originated from the OHS main line, 614-387-6171, but they did not; the Ohio Homeland Security main line was spoofed. Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to a caller ID display to disguise their identity.
OHS does not investigate personal identity theft and would not make these kinds of phone calls to Ohio residents, the release explained.
“If you receive these calls, don’t fall for this scam,” said Brian Quinn, OHS executive director, in the release. “Hang up immediately and report it to either your local law enforcement or the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center (STACC) at 1-877-647-4683.”
The Ohio Department of Public Safety also shared tips to protect Ohioans from telephone scams:
• Register your phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry.
• Be wary of callers claiming that you’ve won a prize or vacation package.
• Hang up on suspicious phone calls.
• Be cautious of caller ID.