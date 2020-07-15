COLUMBUS – States once hard-hit by the coronavirus have now ordered a quarantine mandate for visitors from Ohio as the number of reported daily cases in the state continues to push over 1,000.
Visitors traveling from Ohio to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut must quarantine for 14 days to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a regional agreement announced Tuesday.
The mandate comes months after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine won nationwide praise for his aggressive approach to the coronavirus pandemic, closing aspects of the states even when no cases had been reported.
Now, as Ohio continues to push forward in its reopening, it joins a list of other states that include Texas, Arizona and Florida, which have seen an explosive number of reported cases in the past few weeks.
The quarantine mandate was issued because Ohio’s rate of positive virus tests had reached 10% or higher over a seven-day rolling average, or exceeded 10 people per 100,000 residents over seven days, Cuomo’s office told The Columbus Dispatch.
Ohio’s seven-day test positivity rate was around 6% as of July 11 according to data released by the state.