Ohio has released best practices for holding safe religious services in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine announced during a June 11 press conference.
Synagogues, churches and mosques were never ordered to close by state officials as different sectors were shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but many places of worship chose to hold services in other ways to keep their congregants safe from the virus.
Some broadcast their services online or through Facebook Live, while others held services in parking lots to families sitting in their cars, DeWine said.
"They used their creativity and made these important decisions to protect their members and the communities that they serve, and for that we are very grateful," he said.
Places of worship are starting to open up, so the state has put together suggested best practices, DeWine said.
Recommendations include:
- Having families sit together with space between families
- Encouraging face coverings
- Eliminating common touch surfaces such as collection plates and prayer books
- Offering alternative methods of attending services for vulnerable members of the community