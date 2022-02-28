Gov. Mike DeWine Feb. 28 signed bipartisan state legislation backed by Ohio Jewish Communities into law requiring high schools to accommodate religious needs, specifically regarding clothing and head coverings during sports competitions.
Senate Bill 181, which was also backed by Christian and Muslim groups and the American Civil Liberties Union had unanimous support in the state legislature, passing the House 89-0 and the Senate 33-0.
The bill stipulates that “no public or nonpublic school, school district, interscholastic conference or organization that regulates interscholastic athletics shall adopt a rule, bylaw or other regulation that prohibits or creates any obstruction to wearing religious apparel when competing or participating in interscholastic athletics or extracurricular activities, including requirements that participants obtain advanced approval, written waivers or any other permission.”
Howie Beigelman, executive director of OJC, told the Cleveland Jewish News the issue is relevant to all religious groups and sends a powerful message.
“Both federal and state jurisprudence are clear: the rights of individuals to free expression without undue burden are broad,” he said. “Congress has even enacted laws that extend such free expression into areas such as local zoning ordinances and the rights of convicted prisoners to appropriately certified food and worship opportunities. The U.S. Department of Justice and some state attorneys general maintain bureaus dedicated to prosecuting violations of free expression, including Ohio. We believe students engaging in interscholastic athletics deserve this right no less than others.”
The legislation is the result of a 2019 incident when a Muslim high school student Noor Alexandria Abukaram was disqualified from her high school cross-country track meet for wearing a hijab, and other similar incidents for other students. This brought support for the bill from OJC, the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Ohio, the evangelical group Center for Christian Virtue, the ACLU of Ohio and the League of Women Voters of Ohio.
At the time, Beigelman had testified that this was an issue of First Amendment protections. What’s more, Beigelman said, the legislation sends the message that “hate is un-American.”
“I can easily imagine Jewish students having similar issues,” he said, adding, “In an age when there is so much hate and intolerance” it sends a message that “you’re welcome here and you’re equal and you can be who you want to be, and who your faith tells you to be and be fully a part of everything that’s going on.”