Ohio has had 990,340 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 15.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,149 from March 14, which is lower than the state's 21-day average of 1,665.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 17,871 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 12; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,508,152. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 3%, according to data from March 13.
The ODH reports 51,642 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,277 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 91, with nine ICU admissions. There are currently 914 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 228 are in the ICU, and 164 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 940,600 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 98,473 of the cases, 6,007 hospitalizations and 1,920 deaths.
A total of 2,390,412 Ohioans (20.45% of the state's population) have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,396,736 Ohioans (11.95%) completed both doses as of March 15.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.