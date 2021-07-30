Ohio has had 1,127,808 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,183 cases from July 29, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 30.
The state's 21-day average is 670.
Ohio has an average of 77.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported July 29.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 20,492 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported July 30; the median age of those who has died is 79.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
As of July 30, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 14,069,106. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.7%, with a seven-day moving average of 4.8%, according to July 28 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 61,897 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,465 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 624 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 30.
The ODH reports 1,091,499 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 117,600 of the cases, 7,286 hospitalizations and 2,263 deaths.
A total of 5,755,714 Ohioans (49.24% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,380,718 Ohioans (46.03%) completed the vaccination process as of July 30.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.