Ohio has had 2,657,358 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,196 cases from March 2 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated March 3.
The state's 21-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 1,515.
Ohio has an average of 104.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported March 3.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of March 3, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 21,698,711. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 4.0%, according to March 1 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 266,666 of the cases, 12,456 hospitalizations and 3,645 deaths.
Summit County accounts for 111,682 of the cases, 8,270 hospitalizations and 1,651 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 36,822 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 1; the median age of those who have died is 76.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH reports 112,683 cumulative hospitalizations, and 13,250 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 954 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of March 3 – 196 are in the ICU, 131 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 2,590,639 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,230,266 Ohioans (61.85% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,686,874 Ohioans (57.21%) completed the vaccination process as of March 3. A total of 3,391,659 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 71.87% (6,548,438) have started the vaccination process, and 66.7% (6,077,486) have completed it. A total of 3,297,158 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 69.79% (6,979,592) have started the vaccination process, and 64.72% (6,472,871) have completed it. A total of 3,390,799 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 65.74% (7,230,204) have started the vaccination process, and 60.8% (6,686,848) have completed it. A total of 3,391,658 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.