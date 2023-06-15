COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 1,228 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,454,176 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated June 15.
Ohio has an average of 17.9 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 1,395.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,401,840 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 357,685 of the cases, 16,182 hospitalizations and 4,207 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “low” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on June 15 reported 141,161 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 108 from a week prior. A total of 15,281 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of five from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 93. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is seven. There are currently 136 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of June 15 – 25 are in the ICU, 19 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 42,333 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported June 15, an increase of 20 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported deaths is 11.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,590,235 Ohioans (64.93% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,040,407 Ohioans (60.23%) completed the original vaccination process as of June 15. A total of 4,006,103 have received a first booster, and 1,822,372 have received a second booster. A total of 1,890,682 (16.17%) have received the updated bivalent vaccine.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 74.34% (6,773,431) have started the vaccination process, and 69.32% (6,315,543) have completed it. A total of 3,771,337 have received a first booster, and 1,772,370 have received a second booster. A total of 1,771,240 (19.44%) have received the updated bivalent vaccine.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 72.26% (7,226,944) have started the vaccination process, and 67.34% (6,734,825) have completed it. A total of 3,927,663 have received a first booster, and 1,809,171 have received a second booster. A total of 1,831,950 (18.32%) have received the updated bivalent vaccine.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 68.39% (7,521,766) have started the vaccination process, and 63.62% (6,996,879) have completed it. A total of 4,004,087 have received a first booster, and 1,822,316 have received a second booster. A total of 1,877,895 (17.08%) have received the updated bivalent vaccine.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.