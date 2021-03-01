Ohio has had 967,422 total cases of COVID-19 and 17,297 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 28.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,268 from Feb. 27. The number of cases reported remains under the state's 21-day average of 2,248.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,030,523. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 4%, according to data from Feb. 26.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 60 from Feb. 27. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data, which will results in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward, according to a note on the ODH website.
The ODH reports 50,279 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,134 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 82, with four ICU admissions. There are currently 1,149 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 316 are in the ICU, and 203 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 909,524 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 95,484 of the cases, 5,865 hospitalizations and 1,746 deaths.
A total of 1,654,903 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 884,473 Ohioans completed both doses as of Feb. 28.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.