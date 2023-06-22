COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 1,301 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,455,477 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated June 22.
Ohio has an average of 17.2 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 1,292.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,403,461 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 357,888 of the cases, 16,196 hospitalizations and 4,209 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “low” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on June 22 reported 141,210 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 49 from a week prior. A total of 15,288 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of seven from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 83. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is eight. There are currently 101 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of June 22 – 17 are in the ICU, 17 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 42,363 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported June 22, an increase of 30 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported deaths is 24.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,590,940 Ohioans (64.94% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,041,125 Ohioans (60.24%) completed the original vaccination process as of June 22. A total of 4,007,070 have received a first booster, and 1,823,913 have received a second booster. A total of 1,894,375 (16.21%) have received the updated bivalent vaccine.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 74.35% (6,773,832) have started the vaccination process, and 69.32% (6,315,903) have completed it. A total of 3,772,011 have received a first booster, and 1,773,723 have received a second booster. A total of 1,773,915 (19.47%) have received the updated bivalent vaccine.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 72.27% (7,227,402) have started the vaccination process, and 67.35% (6,735,235) have completed it. A total of 3,928,446 have received a first booster, and 1,810,654 have received a second booster. A total of 1,834,919 (18.35%) have received the updated bivalent vaccine.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 68.40% (7,522,329) have started the vaccination process, and 63.62% (6,997,377) have completed it. A total of 4,004,999 have received a first booster, and 1,823,855 have received a second booster. A total of 1,881,181 (17.10%) have received the updated bivalent vaccine.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.