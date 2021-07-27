For the first time since May 21, Ohio exceeds 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 27.
Ohio has had 1,123,964 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,317 cases from July 26. The state's 21-day average is 537.
Ohio has an average of 45.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported July 22.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 20,490 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported July 27; the median age of those who has died is 79.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
As of July 27, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 14,011,584. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.6%, with a seven-day moving average of 4.0%, according to July 25 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 61,673 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,446 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 535 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 27.
The ODH reports 1,090,556 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 117,254 of the cases, 7,270 hospitalizations and 2,263 deaths.
A total of 5,726,757 Ohioans (48.99% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,351,697 Ohioans (45.78%) completed the vaccination process as of July 27.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.