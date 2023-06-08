COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 1,346 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,452,948 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated June 8.
Ohio has an average of 21.1 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 1,628.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,399,912 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 357,501 of the cases, 16,157 hospitalizations and 4,205 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “low” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on June 8 reported 141,053 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 92 from a week prior. A total of 15,276 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 12 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 94. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 10. There are currently 173 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of June 8 – 36 are in the ICU, 21 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 42,313 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported June 8. The three-week average of reported deaths is 13.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,589,143 Ohioans (64.92% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,039,546 Ohioans (60.22%) completed the original vaccination process as of June 8. A total of 4,004,924 have received a first booster, and 1,820,769 have received a second booster. A total of 1,886,335 (16.14%) have received the updated bivalent vaccine.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 74.33% (6,772,714) have started the vaccination process, and 69.31% (6,315,064) have completed it. A total of 3,770,539 have received a first booster, and 1,770,978 have received a second booster. A total of 1,768,098 (19.41%) have received the updated bivalent vaccine.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 72.26% (7,226,144) have started the vaccination process, and 67.34% (6,734,282) have completed it. A total of 3,926,721 have received a first booster, and 1,807,652 have received a second booster. A total of 1,828,457 (18.28%) have received the updated bivalent vaccine.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 68.38% (7,520,838) have started the vaccination process, and 63.61% (6,996,239) have completed it. A total of 4,002,957 have received a first booster, and 1,820,713 have received a second booster. A total of 1,873,977 (17.04%) have received the updated bivalent vaccine.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.