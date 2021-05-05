Ohio has had 1,078,734 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported May 5.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,450 from May 4, staying below the state's 21-day average of 1,561.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,344 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 4; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 12,547,622. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 5.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.8%, according to May 3 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 56,991 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,874 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,134 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 311 are in the ICU, and 188 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,028,478 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 111,320 of the cases, 6,674 hospitalizations and 2,107 deaths.
A total of 4,757,887 Ohioans (40.70% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,940,504 Ohioans (33.71%) completed the vaccination process as of May 5.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.