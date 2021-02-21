Ohio has had 953,767 total cases of COVID-19 and 16,816 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 21.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,461 from Feb. 20.
The state remains below the 21-day average of reported cases of 2,761.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 9,781,894. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 4.8%, according to data from Feb. 19.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 67 from Feb. 20. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data, which will results in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward, according to a note on the ODH website.
The ODH reports 49,372 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,028 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 55, with five ICU admissions. There are currently 1,434 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 382 are in the ICU, and 231 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 887,612 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 93,959 of the cases, 5,782 hospitalizations and 1,691 deaths.
A total of 1,438,595 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 658,306 Ohioans completed both doses as of Feb. 21.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.