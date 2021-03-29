As vaccine eligibility opens up to all Ohioans 16 years and older, the state reports a total of 1,013,119 total cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health on March 29.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,497 from March 28, which is below the 21-day average of 1,590.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,526 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 26; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,938,593. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 4%, according to data from March 27.
The ODH reports 52,817 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,409 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67. There are currently 963 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 251 are in the ICU, and 151 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 962,971 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 101,402 of the cases, 6,117 hospitalizations and 1,991 deaths.
A total of 3,276,391 Ohioans (28.03% of the state's population) have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,876,899 Ohioans (16.06%) completed both doses as of March 29.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.