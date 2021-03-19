Ohio has had 997,336 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 19.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,551 from March 18.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,340 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 19; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,632,732. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 3%, according to data from March 17.
The ODH reports 52,049 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,319 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 855 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 234 are in the ICU, and 130 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 948,276 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 99,332 of the cases, 6,038 hospitalizations and 1,968 deaths.
A total of 2,648,318 Ohioans (22.66% of the state's population) have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,521,431 Ohioans (13.02%) completed both doses as of March 19.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.