Ohio has had 986,740 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 12.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,806 from March 11, which exceeds the state's 21-day average of 1,764.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 17,871 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 12; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,413,544. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.1%, with a seven-day moving average of 3%, according to data from March 10.
The ODH reports 51,438 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,261 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 115, with six ICU admissions. There are currently 947 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 234 are in the ICU, and 143 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 935,857 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 97,975 of the cases, 5,984 hospitalizations and 1,920 deaths.
A total of 2,241,145 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,294,451 Ohioans completed both doses as of March 12.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.