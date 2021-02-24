Ohio has had 959,995 total cases of COVID-19 and 17,045 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 24.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,842 from Feb. 23, staying under the state's 21-day average of 2,537
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 9,849,578. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 6.1%, with a seven-day moving average of 5%, according to data from Feb. 22.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 77 from Feb. 23. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data, which will results in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward, according to a note on the ODH website.
The ODH reports 49,788 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,083 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 137, with 10 ICU admissions. There are currently 1,338 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 356 are in the ICU, and 236 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 897,425 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 94,594 of the cases, 5,834 hospitalizations and 1,709 deaths.
A total of 1,500,364 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 742,857 Ohioans completed both doses as of Feb. 24.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.