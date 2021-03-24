Ohio has had 1,004,670 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 24.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,848 from March 23, which exceeds the 21-day average of 1,527.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,382 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 23; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,766,394. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 3%, according to data from March 22.
The ODH reports 52,472 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,364 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 917 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 239 are in the ICU, and 165 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 955,928 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 100,328 of the cases, 6,076 hospitalizations and 1,971 deaths.
A total of 2,948,323 Ohioans (25.22% of the state's population) have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,663,271 Ohioans (14.23%) completed both doses as of March 24.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.