Ohio has had 1,039,455 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 11.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,855 from April 10 – just below the state's 21-day average of 1,891.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,827 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 9; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 11,339,967. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 4.6%, according to data from April 9.
The ODH reports 54,078 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,531 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,162 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 291 are in the ICU, and 196 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 982,512 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 105,180 of the cases, 6,273 hospitalizations and 2,040 deaths.
A total of 4,104,194 Ohioans (35.11% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,615,916 Ohioans (22.38%) completed the vaccination process as of April 11.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.