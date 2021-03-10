Ohio has had 983,486 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 10.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,868 from March 9, which exceeds the state's 21-day average of 1,828.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 17,662 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 9; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,326,502. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 3%, according to data from March 8.
The ODH reports 51,211 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,245 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 114, with five ICU admissions. There are currently 933 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 245 are in the ICU, and 167 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 931,411 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 97,639 of the cases, 5,966 hospitalizations and 1,894 deaths.
A total of 2,086,105 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,196,817 Ohioans completed both doses as of March 10.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.