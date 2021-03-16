Ohio has had 992,223 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 16.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,883 from March 15.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 17,992 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 16; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,531,244. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 3%, according to data from March 14.
The ODH reports 51,756 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,287 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 867 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 238 are in the ICU, and 163 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 942,845 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 98,710 of the cases, 6,017 hospitalizations and 1,928 deaths.
A total of 2,430,893 Ohioans (20.80% of the state's population) have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,422,611 Ohioans (12.17%) completed both doses as of March 16.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.