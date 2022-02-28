Ohio has had 2,653,211 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 577 cases from Feb. 26 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Feb. 27.
The state reported 1,330 new cases on Feb. 26, brining the weekend total of new COVID-19 cases to 1,907.
The state's 21-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 2,052.
Ohio has an average of 160.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Feb. 17.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of Feb. 27, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 21,626,951. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 4.7%, according to Feb. 25 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 266,391 of the cases, 12,434 hospitalizations and 3,624 deaths.
Summit County accounts for 111,577 of the cases, 8,252 hospitalizations and 1,640 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 36,580 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Feb. 25; the median age of those who have died is 76.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH reports 112,307 cumulative hospitalizations, and 13,214 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 1,108 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Feb. 25 – 213 are in the ICU, 141 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 2,577,429 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,224,308 Ohioans (61.8% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,679,112 Ohioans (57.14%) completed the vaccination process as of Feb. 27. A total of 3,379,570 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 71.83% (6,544,168) have started the vaccination process, and 66.64% (6,071,899) have completed it. A total of 3,286,329 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 69.74% (6,974,747) have started the vaccination process, and 64.66% (6,466,585) have completed it. A total of 3,378,747 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 65.69% (7,224,249) have started the vaccination process, and 60.73% (6,679,089) have completed it. A total of 3,379,569 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.