COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 1,926 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,449,990 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated May 25.
Ohio has an average of 30.5 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 2,844.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 40.
The ODH reports 3,395,262 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 357,000 of the cases, 16,130 hospitalizations and 4,200 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “low” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on May 25 reported 140,881 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 111 from a week prior. A total of 15,247 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 13 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 136. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 16. There are currently 214 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of May 18 – 42 are in the ICU, 26 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 42,299 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 25, an increase of 24 deaths from a week prior. The three-week average of reported deaths is 29.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,587,117 Ohioans (64.91%) of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,037,711 Ohioans (60.21%) completed the original vaccination process as of May 25. A total of 4,002,255 have received a first booster, and 1,817,114 have received a second booster. A total of 1,877,133 (16.06%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 74.32% (6,771,326) have started the vaccination process, and 69.30% (6,313,913) have completed it. A total of 3,768,608 have received a first booster, and 1,767,710 have received a second booster. A total of 1,761,179 (19.33%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 72.24% (7,224,584) have started the vaccination process, and 67.33% (6,733,026) have completed it. A total of 3,924,503 have received a first booster, and 1,804,120 have received a second booster. A total of 1,820,821 (18.21%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 68.37% (7,519,096) have started the vaccination process, and 63.60% (6,994,837) have completed it. A total of 4,000,369 have received a first booster, and 1,817,059 have received a second booster. A total of 1,865,612 (16.96%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.