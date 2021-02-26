Ohio has had 964,380 total cases of COVID-19 and 17,183 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 26.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,976 from Feb. 25. The number of cases reported remains under the state's 21-day average of 2,375.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 9,940,287. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 4%, according to data from Feb. 24.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 58 from Feb. 25. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data, which will results in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward, according to a note on the ODH website.
The ODH reports 50,118 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,119 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 167, with 15 ICU admissions. There are currently 1,235 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 308 are in the ICU, and 214 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 904,270 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 95,078 of the cases, 5,854 hospitalizations and 1,723 deaths.
A total of 1,573,435 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 813,569 Ohioans completed both doses as of Feb. 26.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.