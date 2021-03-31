Ohio has had 1,017,566 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 31.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,989 from March 30 – exceeding the state's 21-day average of 1,623.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,609 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 30; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,979,647. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 6.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 4%, according to data from March 29.
The ODH reports 53,076 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,429 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 978 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 250 are in the ICU, and 136 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 966,333 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 101,978 of the cases, 6,146 hospitalizations and 2,003 deaths.
A total of 3,387,577 Ohioans (28.98% of the state's population) have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,947,427 Ohioans (16.66%) completed both doses as of March 31.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.