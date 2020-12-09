Ohio has had 520,112 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,187 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 9.
The number of reported cases increased by 10,094 from Dec. 8.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 109 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 6,554,107. The daily percent positivity is 18.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 16.1%, according to data from Dec. 6.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 84 from Dec. 8. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 30,690 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,059 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 464, with 49 ICU admissions. There are currently 5,198 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,229 are in the ICU, and 747 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 351,268 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 51,476 of the cases, 3,721 hospitalizations and 785 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.