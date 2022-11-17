COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 10,170 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,218,335, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 17.
Ohio has an average of 158.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 11,099.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,142,032 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 329,370 of the cases, 14,544 hospitalizations and 3,998 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “medium” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
As of June 13, an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish, read in part, "In the event the CDC identifies Cuyahoga County’s community levels as ‘high,’ the county may choose to implement” mask requirements in county buildings."
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on Nov. 17 reported 129,979 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 414 from a week prior. A total of 14,477 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 37 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 491. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 41. There are currently 904 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Nov. 17 – 132 are in the ICU, 57 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 40,391 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Nov. 17, an increase of 134 deaths from a week prior. The three-week average of reported deaths is 71.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,524,712 Ohioans (64.37% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,975,298 Ohioans (59.67%) completed the vaccination process as of Nov. 17. A total of 3,895,683 have received a first booster, and 1,489,990 have received a second booster. A total of 1,256,412 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 73.89% (6,732,482) have started the vaccination process, and 68.93% (6,280,022) have completed it. A total of 3,697,045 have received a first booster, and 1,489,981 have received a second booster. A total of 1,207,953 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 71.82% (7,182,689) have started the vaccination process, and 66.95% (6,695,280) have completed it. A total of 3,840,255 have received a first booster, and 1,484,519 have received a second booster. A total of 1,240,084 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 67.92% (7,470,361) have started the vaccination process, and 63.18% (6,948,715) have completed it. A total of 3,895,627 have received a first booster, and 1,462,880 have received a second booster. A total of 1,256,380 have received the updated bivalent booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.