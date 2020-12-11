Ohio has had 542,209 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,426 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 11.
The number of reported cases increased by 10,359 from Dec. 10.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 109 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 6,727,663. The daily percent positivity is 14.7%, with a seven-day moving average of 15.7%, according to data from Dec. 9.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 128 from Dec. 10. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 31,536 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,134 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 394, with 44 ICU admissions. There are currently 5,091 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,207 are in the ICU, and 767 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 370,932 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 53,832 of the cases, 3,820 hospitalizations and 822 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.