Ohio has had 1,690,217 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 6,745 cases from Nov. 29 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 30.
The state's 21-day average is 5,236.
Ohio has an average of 538.2 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Nov. 30.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 26,587 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Nov. 30; the median age of those who have died is 78.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Nov. 30, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 18,119,546. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 15.1%, with a seven-day moving average of 14.3%, according to Nov. 27 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 86,453 cumulative hospitalizations, and 10,765 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 3,801 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Nov. 30 – 984 are in the ICU, 606 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,559,671 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 164,847 of the cases, 9,409 hospitalizations and 2,640 deaths.
A total of 6,761,537 Ohioans (57.84% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,175,918 Ohioans (52.83%) completed the vaccination process as of Nov. 23. A total of 1,644,614 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 68.35% (6,227,751) have started the vaccination process, and 63.72% (5,805,284) have completed it. A total of 1,642,948 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 66.25% (6,624,972) have started the vaccination process, and 61.65% (6,165,193) have completed it. A total of 1,644,554 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 61.48% (6,761,518) have started the vaccination process, and 56.15% (6,175,914) have completed it. A total of 1,644,614 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.