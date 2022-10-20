COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,173,375, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 20.
Ohio has an average of 150.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 9,876.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,100,739 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 323,889 of the cases, 14,258 hospitalizations and 3,966 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “medium” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
As of June 13, an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish, read in part, "In the event the CDC identifies Cuyahoga County’s community levels as ‘high,’ the county may choose to implement” mask requirements in county buildings."
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on Oct. 20 reported 127,998 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 433 from a week prior. A total of 14,318 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 27 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 396. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 25. There are currently 874 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Oct. 20 – 122 are in the ICU, 65 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 40,111 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Oct. 20, an increase of 75 deaths from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 85.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,494,654 Ohioans (64.12% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,946,471 Ohioans (59.43%) completed the vaccination process as of Oct. 6. A total of 3,836,149 have received a first booster, and 1,212,293 have received a second booster. A total of 744,171 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 73.67% (6,711,945) have started the vaccination process, and 68.72% (6,261,227) have completed it. A total of 3,654,029 have received a first booster, and 1,199,973 have received a second booster. A total of 744,159 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 71.60% (7,160,854) have started the vaccination process, and 66.75% (6,675,179) have completed it. A total of 3,791,421 have received a first booster, and 1,211,548 have received a second booster. A total of 743,376 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 67.70% (7,445,748) have started the vaccination process, and 62.97% (6,925,993) have completed it. A total of 3,836,106 have received a first booster, and 1,212,287 have received a second booster. A total of 727,440 have received the updated bivalent booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.