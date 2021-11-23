Ohio has had 1,653,380 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 6,143 cases from Nov. 22 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 23.
The state's 21-day average is 4,842.
Ohio has an average of 496.3 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Nov. 18.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 26,190 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Nov. 23; the median age of those who have died is 78.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Nov. 23, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 17,922,020. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 14.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 13.1%, according to Nov. 21 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 84,886 cumulative hospitalizations, and 10,632 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 3,299 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Nov. 23 – 900 are in the ICU, 569 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,530,406 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 160,465 of the cases, 9,260 hospitalizations and 2,608 deaths.
A total of 6,703,628 Ohioans (57.35% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,138,094 Ohioans (52.51%) completed the vaccination process as of Nov. 23. A total of 1,462,101 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 67.97% (6,192,476) have started the vaccination process, and 63.44% (5,780,018) have completed it. A total of 1,460,637 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 65.87% (6,587,270) have started the vaccination process, and 61.37% (6,137,707) have completed it. A total of 1,462,077 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 60.95% (6,703,608) have started the vaccination process, and 55.81% (6,138,090) have completed it. A total of 1,462,101 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.