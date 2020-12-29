Ohio has had 682,570 total cases of COVID-19 and 8,722 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 29.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 151 from Dec. 28. It's the second highest number of deaths reported in a single day, behind Nov. 25 when 156 deaths were reported.
The median age of those who have died is 80.
The number of reported cases increased by 7,526 from Dec. 28.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 7,597,911. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 15.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 12.6%, according to data from Dec. 27.
The ODH reports 37,636 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,801 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 560, with 52 ICU admissions. There are currently 4,516 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,110 are in the ICU, and 706 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 535,487 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 68,535 of the cases, 4,586 hospitalizations and 888 deaths.
A total of 71,625 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Dec. 28.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.