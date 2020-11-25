Ohio has had 382,743 total cases of COVID-19 and 6,274 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Nov. 25. The data is incomplete as thousands of reports are pending review.
Lake, Lorain and Montgomery counties were elevated to Level 4 purple on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, indicating severe exposure and spread. The alert system advises that those who live in purple counties only leave home for supplies and services.
Franklin County remains purple for the second straight week. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health last week urged all residents to stay home due to the “rapid rise of COVID-19 cases.” Cuyahoga County – which last week, along with the city of Cleveland, also urged all residents to stay at home – remains at Level 3 red.
Eleven counties have moved to the watch list in the system, meaning they are at risk of moving from red to purple next week:
- Adams
- Clermont
- Hamilton
- Medina
- Richland
- Portage
- Stark
- Summit
- Trumbull
- Warren
- Wood
Seven counties, including Cuyahoga and Franklin, issued a joint advisory two days before the Thanksgiving holiday, asking residents to stay home this week and avoid unnecessary travel.
The Ohio Department of Health Travel Advisory, updated Nov. 25, recommends not traveling to more than a dozen states because their testing positivity rate is over 15%:
- Wyoming (57.3%)
- South Dakota (43.4%)
- Iowa (41.1%)
- Idaho (41%)
- Kansas (38.2%)
- Pennsylvania (25.3%)
- New Mexico (24%)
- Alabama (22.4%)
- Missouri (22.1%)
- Montana (21%)
- Arizona (20%)
- Utah (19%)
- Mississippi (18%)
- Oregon (16%)
- Wisconsin (15.3%)
- Tennessee (15.3%)
Anyone who travels to these states is advised to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Ohio.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by a record 156 from Nov. 24, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The number of reported cases increased by 10,835 from Nov. 24, though the data is incomplete and includes positive test results that were delayed due to technical issues related to lab reporting.
An increase in antigen tests as a result of the surge of COVID-19 cases has caused Ohio to fall behind on confirming results, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Nov. 19.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 109 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 5,835,768. The new daily percent positive cases 14.2%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 13.5%, according to data from Nov. 23.
The ODH reports 25,486 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,527 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 417, though the data is incomplete. There are currently 4,541 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,077 are in the ICU, and 615 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 242,146 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 37,222 of the cases, 3,182 hospitalizations and 743 deaths, though the data is incomplete.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.