Ohio has had 382,743 total cases of COVID-19 and 6,274 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Nov. 25. The data is incomplete as thousands of reports are pending review.
An increase in antigen tests as a result of the surge of COVID-19 cases has caused Ohio to fall behind on confirming results, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Nov. 19.
The number of reported deaths increased by 156 from Nov. 24, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The number of reported cases increased by 10,835 from Nov. 24, though the data is incomplete and includes positive test results that were delayed due to technical issues related to lab reporting.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 109 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 5,835,768. The new daily percent positive cases 14.2%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 13.5%, according to data from Nov. 23.
The ODH reports 25,486 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,527 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 417, though the data is incomplete. There are currently 4,541 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,077 are in the ICU, and 615 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 242,146 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 37,222 of the cases, 3,182 hospitalizations and 743 deaths, though the data is incomplete.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.