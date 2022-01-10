Ohio has had 2,207,270 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 18,042 cases from Jan. 9 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 10.
The state's 21-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 16,764.
Due to a high volume of cases being reported in the current surge, not all cases reported in the past 24 hours may have been fully processes and may not appear on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
Ohio has an average of 1,818.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Jan. 7.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 30,072 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Jan. 7; the median age of those who have died is 77.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of Jan. 10, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 19,979,885. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 31.7%, with a seven-day moving average of 27.5%, according to Jan. 6 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 99,830 cumulative hospitalizations, and 12,059 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 6,747 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Jan. 9 – 1,276 are in the ICU, 859 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,839,607 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 247,264 of the cases, 11,306 hospitalizations and 2,917 deaths.
A total of 7,060,346 Ohioans (60.4% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,488,105 Ohioans (55.51%) completed the vaccination process as of Jan. 9. A total of 2,932,418 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 70.57% (6,429,666) have started the vaccination process, and 65.36% (5,954,998) have completed it. A total of 2,897,849 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 68.45% (6,845,671) have started the vaccination process, and 63.31% (6,331,380) have completed it. A total of 2,932,001 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 64.19% (7,060,315) have started the vaccination process, and 58.99% (6,488,096) have completed it. A total of 2,932,418 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.