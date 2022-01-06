Ohio has had 2,132,266 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 19,442 cases from Jan. 5 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 6.
The state's 21-day average is 14,901.
Due to a high volume of cases being reported in the current surge, not all cases reported in the past 24 hours may have been fully processes and may not appear on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 29,674 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Jan. 4; the median age of those who have died is 77.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of Jan. 6, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 19,772,597. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 14.6%, with a seven-day moving average of 26.7%, according to Jan. 4 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 98,730 cumulative hospitalizations, and 11,956 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 6,536 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Jan. 6 – 1,313 are in the ICU, 877 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,801,895 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 241,253 of the cases, 11,134 hospitalizations and 2,864 deaths.
A total of 7,032,160 Ohioans (60.16% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,466,981 Ohioans (55.32%) completed the vaccination process as of Jan. 6. A total of 2,832,669 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 70.36% (6,410,809) have started the vaccination process, and 65.24% (5,943,950) have completed it. A total of 2,807,753 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 68.24% (6,824,430) have started the vaccination process, and 63.18% (6,318,619) have completed it. A total of 2,832,292 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 63.94% (7,032,129) have started the vaccination process, and 58.8% (6,466,972) have completed it. A total of 2,832,669 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.