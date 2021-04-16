Ohio has had 1,050,112 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 16.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,003 from April 15 – above the state's 21-day average of 1,962. It's the fourth straight day that more than 2,000 new cases were reported.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,991 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 16; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 11,493,711. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.0%, with a seven-day moving average of 4.5%, according to data from April 14.
The ODH reports 54,787 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,619 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,301 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 369 are in the ICU, and 199 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 991,725 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 106,723 of the cases, 6,379 hospitalizations and 2,069 deaths.
A total of 4,302,570 Ohioans (36.81% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,943,985 Ohioans (25.19%) completed the vaccination process as of April 16.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, “out of an abundance of caution,” recommended the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine be halted April 13, after six women developed rare blood clotting within six to 13 days after vaccination. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio’s chief medical officer, said the decision should build confidence in the transparency and carefulness by which the vaccination process is being handled nationally.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.