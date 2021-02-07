Ohio has had 920,217 total cases of COVID-19 and 11,659 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 7.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,138 from Feb. 6 – the first time the state reported fewer than 3,000 new cases in more than three months.
The state remains below the 21-day average of reported cases of 4,451.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 112 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 9,347,896. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 7.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 6.9%, according to data from Feb. 5.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by seven from Feb. 6. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 47,538 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,836 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 61, with four ICU admissions. There are currently 1,978 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 530 are in the ICU, and 339 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 824,080 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 91,144 of the cases, 5,546 hospitalizations and 1,224 deaths.
A total of 1,037,509 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 305,038 Ohioans completed both doses as of Feb. 7.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.