Ohio has had 949,695 total cases of COVID-19 and 16,693 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 19.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,306 from Feb. 18.
The state remains below the 21-day average of reported cases of 2,910.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 9,723,498. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 5%, according to data from Feb. 17.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 82 from Feb. 18. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 49,213 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,014 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 152, with 12 ICU admissions. There are currently 1,493 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 395 are in the ICU, and 270 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 880,613 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 93,620 of the cases, 5,769 hospitalizations and 1,669 deaths.
A total of 1,396,886 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 576,534 Ohioans completed both doses as of Feb. 19.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.