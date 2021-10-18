Ohio has had 1,496,675 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 2,515 cases from Oct. 16 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 17.
The state's 21-day average is 5,079.
Ohio has an average of 507.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Oct. 14.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 23,327 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Oct. 15; the median age of those who have died is 79.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Oct. 17, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 16,838,173. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 8.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 10.6%, according to Oct. 15 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 77,126 cumulative hospitalizations, and 9,835 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 3,048 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Oct. 17 – 914 are in the ICU, 584 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,375,925 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 144,542 of the cases, 8,468 hospitalizations and 2,412 deaths.
A total of 6,406,820 Ohioans (54.81% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,978,420 Ohioans (51.15%) completed the vaccination process as of Oct. 17. A total of 382,054 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 66.15% (6,026,565) have started the vaccination process, and 61.88% (5,637,558) have completed it. A total of 381,212 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 64.06% (6,406,604) have started the vaccination process, and 59.78% (5,978,303) have completed it. A total of 382,054 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.