Ohio has had 934,742 total cases of COVID-19 and 15,136 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 12.
The number of reported cases increased by 3,305 from Feb. 11 and deaths increased by 2,559.
The ODH is reconciling COVID-19 deaths, including about 2,500 in today's county. This primarily impacts deaths occurring from November to December 2020, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Newly reported deaths will be higher during the next few days as ODH completes this reconciliation.
The state remains below the 21-day average of reported cases of 3,846.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 112 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 9,524,660. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 6%, according to data from Feb. 10.
The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 48,411 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,917 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 142, with nine ICU admissions. There are currently 1,799 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 482 are in the ICU, and 307 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 851,653 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 92,243 of the cases, 5,655 hospitalizations and 1,500 deaths.
A total of 1,199,593 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 408,103 Ohioans completed both doses as of Feb. 12.
