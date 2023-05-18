COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 2,770 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,448,064 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated May 18.
Ohio has an average of 35.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 3,195.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,392,544 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 356,703 of the cases, 16,109 hospitalizations and 4,192 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “low” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on May 18 reported 140,770 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 159 from a week prior. A total of 15,247 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 16 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 163. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 15. There are currently 243 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of May 18 – 39 are in the ICU, 26 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 42,275 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 18, an increase of 36 deaths from a week prior. The three-week average of reported deaths is 34.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,586,017 Ohioans (64909%) of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,065,822 Ohioans (60.20%) completed the original vaccination process as of May 18. A total of 4,001,018 have received a first booster, and 1,815,358 have received a second booster. A total of 1,872,381 (16.02%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 74.31% (6,770,631) have started the vaccination process, and 69.29% (6,313,472) have completed it. A total of 3,767,739 have received a first booster, and 1,766,144 have received a second booster. A total of 1,757,668 (19.29%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 72.23% (7,223,772) have started the vaccination process, and 67.32% (6,732,519) have completed it. A total of 3,923,470 have received a first booster, and 1,802,433 have received a second booster. A total of 1,816,939 (18.17%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 68.36% (7,518,165) have started the vaccination process, and 63.59% (6,994,242) have completed it. A total of 3,999,168 have received a first booster, and 1,815,305 have received a second booster. A total of 1,861,361 (16.92%) have received the updated bivalent booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.