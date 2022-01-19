Ohio has had 2,439,205 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 20,483 cases from Jan. 18 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 19.
The state's 21-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 22,071.
Ohio has an average of 1,883.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Jan. 13.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 31,245 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Jan. 18; the median age of those who have died is 77.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of Jan. 18, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 20,506,555. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 28.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 29.4%, according to Jan. 17 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 103,406 cumulative hospitalizations, and 12,386 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 5,889 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Jan. 19 – 1,176 are in the ICU, 807 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,984,127 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 258,274 of the cases, 11,863 hospitalizations and 3,018 deaths.
A total of 7,119,018 Ohioans (60.90% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,530,531 Ohioans (55.87%) completed the vaccination process as of Jan. 19. A total of 3,117,475 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 71% (6,468,813) have started the vaccination process, and 65.63% (5,979,723) have completed it. A total of 3,056,841 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 68.90% (6,890,306) have started the vaccination process, and 63.60% (6,360,032) have completed it. A total of 3,116,958 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 64.73% (7,118,980) have started the vaccination process, and 59.38% (6,530,518) have completed it. A total of 3,117,475 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.