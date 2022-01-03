In 2021, Ohio reported 1,315,715 total COVID-19 cases and 20,485 deaths. That is a nearly 88% increase from the number of total cases reported in 2020 (700,380) and a nearly 129% increase in the number of deaths reported in 2020 (8,962).
Ohio has had 2,053,721 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 37,626 cases from Dec. 31 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 2. The latest update includes numbers from Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.
Due to a high volume of cases being reported in the current surge, not all cases reported in the past 24 hours may have been fully processes and may not appear on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
The state's 21-day average is 12,967.
Ohio has an average of 1,364.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Dec. 30.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 29,447 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Dec. 31; the median age of those who have died is 77.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Jan. 2, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 19,487,061. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 21.7%, with a seven-day moving average of 29.9%, according to Dec. 31 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 96,626 cumulative hospitalizations, and 11,766 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 5,849 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Jan. 2 – 1,273 are in the ICU, 782 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,765,838 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 233,350 of the cases, 10,868 hospitalizations and 2,828 deaths.
A total of 7,003,020 Ohioans (59.91% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,442,548 Ohioans (55.12%) completed the vaccination process as of Jan. 2. A total of 2,728,030 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 70.14% (6,390,589) have started the vaccination process, and 65.08% (5,929,222) have completed it. A total of 2,707,127 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 68.02% (6,802,035) have started the vaccination process, and 63.02% (6,302,295) have completed it. A total of 2,727,699 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 63.67% (7,002,989) have started the vaccination process, and 58.58% (6,442,540) have completed it. A total of 2,728,030 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.