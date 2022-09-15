COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Health on Sept. 15 reported 125,856 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 626 from a week prior. A total of 14,179 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 48 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 568. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 41.
There are currently 1,331 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Sept. 15 – 154 are in the ICU, 65 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 39,675 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Sept. 15, an increase of 99 deaths from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 90.
The median age of those who have died is 76.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio has reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,117,109, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Sept. 15.
Ohio has an average of 320.5 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 22,521.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
The ODH reports 3,009,273 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 317,788 of the cases, 13,963 hospitalizations and 3,921 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “medium” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
As of June 1, masks are required in all Cuyahoga County government buildings regardless of vaccination status according to an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,458,600 Ohioans (63.81% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,912,341 Ohioans (59.13%) completed the vaccination process as of Sept. 15. A total of 3,782,047 have received a first booster, and 892,207 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 73.41% (6,688,362) have started the vaccination process, and 68.51% (6,242,028) have completed it. A total of 3,609,805 have received a first booster, and 889,193 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 71.35% (7,135,614) have started the vaccination process, and 66.54% (6,654,483) have completed it. A total of 3,742,602 have received a first booster, and 891,816 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 67.44% (7,417,204) have started the vaccination process, and 62.76% (6,902,054) have completed it. A total of 3,782,030 have received a first booster, and 892,202 have received a second booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.